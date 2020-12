Примечание

1 This introduction follows the logic of John Strausbaugh’s essay, “A Private Upper West Side Museum Salutes a (Forgotten) Russian Superstar,” https://observer.com/2014/11/a-private-upper-west-side-museum-salutes-aforgotten-russian-superstar/

2 “During the past two years, 45 Societies which are spread throughout 20 countries have been created around our Institutions. Every month, new projects are inaugurated, which emanate not only from places close-by, but from the most distant regions. Thus the decade of our work in America is marked by an entire movement in the name of Culture. In our days of social and governmental unrest, what could be more joyful, more impelling, than the establishment of these manifold hearths of Culture.” Nicholas Roerich, Fiery Stronghold (The Stratford Company, 1933).

3 Robin Veder, The Living Line: Modern Art and the Economy of Energy (Dartmouth College Press, 2015), 276.

4 Quoted in Garabed Paelian, Nicholas Roerich, (Cave Creek: TSG Publishing Foundation), 24.

5 Paelian, 98.

6 Christian Brinton (essay), The Nicolas Roerich Exhibition (New York: Redfield-Kendrick-Odell Co., In, 1920. Arrangement for the tour of the Nicolas Roerich Exhibition have been made by assistant director Robert B. Harshe, of the Art Institute of Chicago.

7 Quoted from Emil Bisttram website by Ruth Pasquine: https://www.emil-bisttram.com/colleagues/

8 Annie Besant and C. w. Leadbeater, Thought-Forms (1901) (Wheaton: Theosophical Publishing House, 1969), 74-75.

9 Edward Maryon, “The Theosophical Society and Music,” Transactions of the Second Annual Congress of the Federation of European Sections of the Theosophical Society Held in London July 6-10, 1905 (London: Published for the Council of the Federation, 1907), 371.

10 Roerich, compiled and edited by the Publishers, Corona Mundi, International Art Center, 1924.

11 Holly McMurtry, “A New Look at the Series ‘Sancta’: An American Perspective,” http://www.tanais.info/art/en/sancta.html

12 Roerich, compiled and edited by the Publishers, Corona Mundi, International Art Center, 1924, vi.

13 Master Institute of United Arts, pamphlet.

14 Mary Siegrist, “Master Institute of Roerich Museum,” in Message of 1929 Roerich Museum Series (New York: Roerich Museum, 1930), 106. Quoted in Nathan K. Rees, Synthesizing Transcendental Painting: Race, Religion, and Aesthetics in the Art of Emil Bisttram, Raymond Jonson, and Agnes Pelton, Dissertation, University of Maryland, College Part, 2010.

15 Raymond Jonson Papers, Archives of American Art, Smithsonian Institution 8:6165. Quoted in Nathan K. Rees, Synthesizing Transcendental Painting: Race, Religion, and Aesthetics in the Art of Emil Bisttram, Raymond Jonson, and Agnes Pelton, Dissertation, University of Maryland, College Part, 2010.

16 Quoted in Nathan K. Rees, Synthesizing Transcendental Painting: Race, Religion, and Aesthetics in the Art of Emil Bisttram, Raymond Jonson, and Agnes Pelton, Dissertation, University of Maryland, College Part, 2010.

17 Roerich, compiled and edited by the Publishers, Corona Mundi, International Art Center, 1924, vii-viii.

18 Roerich Museum, A Decade of Activity 1921-1931 (New York, Roerich Museum Press, 1931), 15-16.

19 Walt Wiggin, The Transcendental Art of Emil Bisttram (Taos, NM: Harwood Museum, 1988), 17.

20 A useful exercise for this concept if found here: http://larmonu.larmonstudios.com/dynamic-symmetry/

21“Bisttram in Taos,” http://www.parsonsart.com/home/emil-bisttram-2

22 Quoted from Emil Bisttram website by Ruth Pasquine: https://www.emil-bisttram.com/colleagues/

23 Ruth Adams Drayer, Nicholas and Helena Roerich: the Spiritual Journey of Two Great Artists and Peacemakers (Wheaton, IL: Quest Books, 2005), 40, 43-45.

24 See Nicholas Roerich, Realm of Light (New York: Roerich Museum Press, 1931), 191. “Whether we find that expression in Russia, or in Mongolia or Arizona, it is allthe expression of this great human design. This should be very close to us allbecause to-day we are striving toward the next evolution. We are trying todiscard oldforms and to create something new. But in order to strive forsomething new we have first to know the old. Only then can we attain the trueenhancement of life.”

25 See Michael Zakian, Agnes Pelton, Poet of Nature. http://www.tfaoi.com/aa/9aa/9aa269.htm

26 https://worleygig.com/2018/03/05/modern-art-monday-presents-agnes-pelton-sea-change/

27 “During the past year Arsuna galleries Sunday night piano recitals” part of a growing interest in classical music. Santa Fe New Mexican, October 22, 1937.Maurice Lichtmann performed piano concerts at Arsuna Galleries in August, 1937.

28 Quoted in Robert, Ware, “Introduction: A Union in the Beautiful,” Arsuna: The Culmination of an Ideal, 1937-1942 (University of New Mexico Jonson Gallery, 2002), 3.

29 Cover of Arsuna course brochure, Santa Fe, June 1940. A 1940 issue of The Santa Fe New Mexican included this announcement: “A mecca for art lovers who visit Santa Fe, is the permanent display of the work of southwest artists at the Arsuna Galleries. The famous Russian painter, Nicholas Roerich, is represented by a collection known as the “Milestones of Asia,” series, which were painted by the artist during his five-year expedition in the heart of Asia.” “Arsuna School of Fine Arts,” The Santa Fe New Mexican, June 26, 1940.

30 Artisan, 24, 4 September 1923, 43.

31 Letters of Éléna Roerich, vol. 1, Letter 11, February 17 1934; Letters of Éléna Roerich, vol. 2, Letter 19, July 31 1939.

32 See Artisan 25 (1924) 2-3, 4-5.

33 Artisan 25 (1924) 1-2, 23-24; Artisan 25 (1925) 11, 12, 17-18.

34 Artisan 24 (1924) 10-11-12, 9-10.

35 France R. Grant, “Fundamentals of Art,” The Temple Artisan 24: 10-11-12 (March-April-May), 1924, 9-10.

36 Artisan 34 (1933-34), 7-8, 73-76.

37 Letters of Light, 105. The Artisan in the early 1930s frequently published notices on the publication of new Agni Yoga publications. See, for instance, Artisan 35 (1934) 5-6, 51-53.

38 Artisan 31 (1931) 11-12, 99.

39 Catalog: Enchanted Modernities: Theosophy, the Arts and the American West. Edited by Sarah Victoria Turner, Christopher M. Scheer and James G. Mansell. Norra Accles Harrison Museum of Art. Utah State University. Fulgur Press, MMXIX (2019).

40 Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist. Exhibition Tour Schedule: Phoenix Art Museum, Arizona (March 9–September 8, 2019); New Mexico Museum of Art, New Mexico (October 3, 2019–January 5, 2020); Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (March 13–June 28, 2020); Palm Springs Art Museum, California (August 1–November 29, 2020).

41 There are many statements claiming a version of this statement and sentiment. This one is quoted in Colleen Messina, Warrior of Light : The Life of Nicholas Roerich : Artist, Himalayan Explorer and Visionary (2002), 46.